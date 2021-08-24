Yungblud teases “surprises” in his Reading & Leeds sets

Yungblud is playing the main stage at Reading & Leeds this weekend, and is promising “surprises” in his pair of sets.

Following on from his recent ‘Occupy The UK’ tour, which included five dates at the Kentish Town Forum in London, Dominic Harrison will bring 2020 album ‘Weird!’ to the bank holiday festivals.

In a tweet looking forward to the events, Yungblud has teased that there will be unexpected surprises at the shows.

“LEEDS N READING IS GONNA BE FOOKIN MAD,” he tweeted. “I GOT SURPRISES!”

Earlier this month, Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes joined Yungblud on stage at one of his Kentish Town Forum shows, with the pair performing ‘Obey’ – Yungblud’s 2020 collaboration with BMTH – live for the first time.

Also set to be debuted live at Reading & Leeds is Yungblud’s new standalone single ‘Fleabag’. “I wrote ‘Fleabag’ in a really dark time of my life, when a lot of people around me had an expectation about what I should be,” he said of the song upon its release. “To tell you the truth, it’s about being fucking gutted about people judging me and trying to tear me down. I felt so alienated, I felt so alone.”

For the first time ever in 2021, Reading & Leeds will have two main stages and six headliners, with Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Disclosure, Post Malone and Catfish & The Bottlemen all topping the bill.

Check out the weather forecast for the festivals here, and get your highlighters out for the stage times at both Reading & Leeds here.