Yungblud to perform at NFL Halftime Show in London

Yungblud is set to perform at the NFL Halftime Show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Taking to social media earlier today (Friday September 30), Yungblud revealed he would be appearing this Sunday October 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US – where the Minnesota Vikings will play against New Orleans Saints.

“It’s gunna be mad,” Yungblud wrote. “Tell yer mates.”

Yungblud’s announcement comes off the back of the release of his self-titled third album earlier this month.

Featuring the singles ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’, ‘Tissues’, ‘Funeral’ and the Willow-assisted ‘Memories’, a four-star review from NME‘s Ali Shutler said the album was “driven by love, sincerity and vulnerability, as Dom Harrison kills his critics with kindness”.

Meanwhile in the US, next year’s Superbowl – the championship game of the NFL – will see Rhianna headline its halftime show.

Confirmed earlier this week, Rihanna was locked in to appear after Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the opportunity.

When she takes to the stage at on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, it will mark the first time Rihanna has given a live performance since her show at the 2018 Grammys. Her last album was in 2016, when Rihanna dropped her eighth studio effort ‘Anti’.