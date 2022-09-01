Yungblud to play three iconic LA venues in one night next week

Yungblud has announced that he’ll be playing three intimate LA shows in one night next week – see all the details below.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – will hit the stage at The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on Thursday, September 8 for his ‘Occupy The Strip’ takeover.

Yungblud is set to perform at the legendary venues on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard to mark the release of his self-titled third studio album, which is out tomorrow (September 2).

He’ll play alongside his live band and will be joined by some “very special guests” at the shows.

Fans can sign up to attend here, and entry will be granted on a first-come first-served basis. An RSVP does not guarantee entry, per a press release.

Alternatively, you can tune into a global livestream of the special event via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

“Some of the most iconic artists have played shows at these venues on the strip. I played some of my first shows here, the first show back after COVID,” Harrison explained in a statement.

“It seemed the perfect way to celebrate my new album to cause some carnage and play three shows back-to-back with as many of my fans as possible. It’s going to be insane, and I can share it with my family all over the world via the livestream. Get all your mates together and celebrate the new record with me! It’s gonna be mad.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud has sampled The Cure‘s classic track ‘Close To Me’ on his latest single ‘Tissues’.

Last weekend, Dom Harrison joined Bring Me The Horizon on-stage during their Leeds Festival 2022 headline set – watch them perform ‘Obey’ together here.