Yungblud has announced that he will stream footage of his 2019 gig at London’s O2 Brixton Academy online next week.

The musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, performed at the iconic venue on November 21.

He shared a teaser for the stream on his Instagram page, posting a clip of the moment he first appeared on stage at the show to a room of screaming fans. “wish i could be on stage and wiv u right now,” he captioned the video.

“but if we can’t go to the show let’s bring the show to each other. the full brixton show is goin live on my youtube 9am (pdt) monday [5pm GMT]. see you in the chat, dress up and tell ya fookin mates.”

The gig saw Yungblud perform tracks from his ‘The Underrated Youth’ EP and album ‘21st Century Liability’, as well as covers of songs by Marshmello and Machine Gun Kelly.

The British musician recently teamed up with the latter to perform a cover of Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ from their respective houses. The video, edited together by Kelly, saw the pair performing mostly from their bathrooms, with Kelly on guitar and Yungblud contributing piano in another location.

The friends have also worked on a new track called ‘Body Bag’, which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD. “Me and Yungblud got together to drink some beer after Juice had passed because we were just like, ‘Times are short. Let’s link up’,” Kelly explained of the origins of the song.

The track is set to feature on Kelly’s upcoming album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, which is due for release later this year.