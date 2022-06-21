NewsMusic News

Yungblud’s chaotic video shoot in London shut down by police

There are said to have been issues of overcrowding in the area

By Tom Skinner
Yungblud performing live on-stage in 2022
Yungblud performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Yungblud‘s music video shoot on the Southbank in London yesterday (June 20) was reportedly shut down by police.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – revealed on Saturday (June 18) that he was planning to film a new video in the capital for his next single, which he described as “an act of defiance against sadness”.

He also asked fans to participate, writing: “Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you fucking want. The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today’. Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.”

Footage and images of the chaotic, water-filled performance for the upcoming visuals have since emerged on social media.

The footage shows Yungblud and his band playing through the yet-to-be-released track ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ on a pop-up stage behind the London Eye. In one clip, the singer is seen wringing out his drenched black T-shirt.

Other posts show the musician and his crowd engaging in a brutal water pistol fight in the London sunshine.

According to Dork, the shoot was later shut down by the Metropolitan Police due to concerns regarding overcrowding in the area.

Sharing a brief video on Twitter, Yungblud confirmed that the single in question will arrive next Wednesday (June 29). You can see that post above, and find a selection of pictures and videos from fans below.

‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ is expected to appear on Yungblud’s forthcoming self-titled third studio album, which is set for release in September.

Speaking to NME earlier this month about the record, the artist explained: “The name Yungblud, as it’s gotten bigger, has been twisted relentlessly as every single person has had an opinion on who I am.

“This album is not a ‘woe is me’ rockstar story; it’s about me reclaiming my own name, and humanising the caricature that everybody else has made me into.”

