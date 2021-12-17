Yungblud has been pictured in the studio with Willow – you can check out the posts below.

Willow teamed up with Yungblud’s friend and collaborator Travis Barker on her fourth, pop-punk inspired album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’. It’s also been revealed that she’ll make a guest appearance on Machine Gun Kelly‘s upcoming record ‘Born With Horns’.

Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – was in attendance at Willow’s one-off show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London last week (December 9) and previously interviewed the LA artist on The Yungblud Podcast.

Now, the pair have taken to Instagram to tease a forthcoming collaboration. Willow uploaded a snap of herself and Harrison posing together in the studio, with the latter sharing a similar image on his Stories feed.

“Red alert,” Yungblud wrote as the caption. Elsewhere, the Doncaster musician was photographed standing behind a microphone and sitting next to a mixing desk with a red electric guitar.

You can see the posts here:

Willow Smith via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Mlph341ynS — YUNGBLUD Info Brasil (@yungbludinfo) December 17, 2021

Further information on the joint project remains under wraps. Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2021, Harrison revealed that he had “two new albums ready to go”. His latest studio effort, ‘Weird!’, came out in December 2020.

During a recent Big Read cover interview with NME, Willow spoke about her shift towards a heavier sound. “There’s a certain level of reckless abandon that comes with rock music,” she said.

“Specifically, I think the magnitude of oppression that any minority in America has historically experienced, it puts something inside of us that makes us want to growl a little bit and scream. I think pop-punk is a very beautiful expression of that.”

Willow also discussed how Radiohead reignited her passion for music, how she sees Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker as “pop-punk royalty” and the experience of living under the constant glare of the media.

Elsewhere in the chat, the singer opened up about the racism and sexism her mother was subjected to as a rock star in the ’90s and reflected on the pressures that came after releasing her 2010 hit ‘Whip My Hair’.