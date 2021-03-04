Check out Yungblud’s rescheduled ‘Occupy The UK’ tour dates

Yungblud has announced the rescheduled dates for his ‘Occupy The UK’ tour – check them out below.

The Doncaster artist, who released his second album ‘Weird!’ in December, was set to hit the road for a string of shows this month, having first delayed the stint from last May and June due to the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to social media today (March 4) Yungblud – aka Dom Harrison – confirmed that the gigs will now take place throughout August. Any remaining tickets are available here.

Harrison assured fans that his “intimate as fuck” tour, which was also scrapped last year, will be rescheduled and that new dates will follow “soon”. You can see that post below.

OCCUPY THE U.K. TOUR RESCHEDULED DATES NEW DATES ARE NOW LIVE!!! the intimate as fuck tour has been rescheduled, new dates to follow soon. i can’t wait to be back with you all. GO GO GO 🖤🧷https://t.co/0a9iEwqfiQ pic.twitter.com/mKI37iviwz — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) March 4, 2021

The rescheduled ‘Occupy The UK’ tour dates are as follows:

Fri August 06 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sat August 07 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Mon August 09 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

Tue August 10 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

Thu August 12 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

Fri August 13 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

Sat August 14 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

Mon August 30 2021 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Tue August 31 2021 – GLASGOW Barrowland

The update comes after the UK government unveiled its staged plan to gradually remove all COVID restrictions by June 21, which will allow for the return of live concerts and festivals.

Announcing that he would be postponing the shows last month, Yungblud promised the tour would be “something to look forward to”, adding: “I am feeling so down that I can’t be with you all now, but I’m looking forward to when we can be together, it is gonna be absolutely mental.”