Yungblud cancels upcoming shows in Russia as war in Ukraine continues

Yungblud has cancelled his upcoming shows in Russia over the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine.

Posting on Twitter, Yungblud reiterated his support for the people of Ukraine after he shared a video last week saying he was “absolutely devastated” for the “beautiful people of Ukraine”.

Ukraine officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation last week (February 24).

Yungblud has now followed artists like Green Day and Russian rapper Oxxxymiron in cancelling his planned shows in Russia in view of the ongoing situation. He was due to perform in the country on May 24-25.

In a statement Yungblud wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer.

“Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past.”

He continued to address the people of Ukraine directly, writing: “A country I’ve spent time in and have dear friends in. My heart is with you – you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion.

“Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can. My heart is with you, always.”

The actions of Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

Late on Sunday (February 27), an update from Ukraine’s interior ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians had been killed in the conflict so far, including 14 children. They said a further 1684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded (via The Guardian).

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks spoke out to say that her “heart was broken” over the situation and compared Putin to Hitler, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos paid tribute to the “open and welcoming” people of Kyiv, and Foals honoured the Ukrainian crew of their recent ‘2am’ video. Miley Cyrus, Yungblud and Elton John were among the other artists to issue statements of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

It was also announced last week (February 25), that Russia would not be allowed to participate this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine, which has a population of 44million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU.

Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.