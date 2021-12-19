Yves Tumor announces 2022 North America and Europe tour

Yves Tumor has shared details of North America and Europe tour next year.

Following a late winter European run, Tumor will kick off their North American leg in California on March 16 before returning to Europe for another bout of dates in June.

Tickets are available to buy now here.

Advertisement

The tour follows the release of their 2020 album ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’ and July’s surprise EP ‘The Asymptotical World’.

Last December, Yves collaborated with Kelsey Lu, Moses Boyd and Kelly Moran for ‘let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out’.

Yves Tumour 2022 tour dates:

FEBRUARY

23 – Warsaw, Poland, Praga Centrum

24 – Prague, Czech Republic, Meet Factory

25 – Berlin, Germany, Trauma Bar

26 – Berlin, Germany, Gretchen

28 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega Main Hall

MARCH

01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Main Hall

02 – Gent, Belgium, Balzaal Vooruit

03 – Paris, France, Trabendo

05 – Bristol, England, Strange Brew

06 – Glasgow, Scotland, Drygate

07 – Dublin, Ireland, Whelans

08 – London, England, Troxy

09 – Brighton England, Chalk

10 – Manchester, England, Yes

11 – Leeds, England, Belgrave Music Hall

16 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

17 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

18 – San Francisco, CA,1015 Folsom

19 – Felton, CA, Felton Music Hall

20 – Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell

22 – Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater

23 – Omaha, NE, Slowdown

24 – Lawrence, KS, The Bottleneck

25 – St. Louis, MO, Old House Rock

26 – Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall

27 – Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival

29 – Detroit, MI, El Club

30 – Chicago, IL, Metro

31 – Toronto, Ontario, Opera House

APRIL

01 – Montreal, Quebec, Club Soda

03 – Boston, MA, Royale

Advertisement

JUNE

10 – Ferropolis, Germany, Melt Festival

16 – Helsinki, Finland, Sideways Festival

20 – Kyiv, Ukraine, Bel Etage

23 – Rothbury, MI, Electric Forest

JULY

06 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool

08 – Trenčín, Slovakia, Pohoda Festival

16 – Dour, Belgium, DOUR Festival

AUGUST

06 – Katowice, Poland, OFF Festival

10 – Budapest Hungary, Sziget Festival

19 – London, England,All Points East

20 – Parades de Coura, Portugal, Parades de Coura Festival

30 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

27 – Pasadena, CA, This Ain’t No Picnic

28 – Pasadena, CA, This Ain’t No Picnic

31 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Commodore Ballroom