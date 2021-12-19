Yves Tumor announces 2022 North America and Europe tour

Yves Tumor has shared details of North America and Europe tour next year.
Following a late winter European run, Tumor will kick off their North American leg in California on March 16 before returning to Europe for another bout of dates in June.
Tickets are available to buy now here.
The tour follows the release of their 2020 album ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’ and July’s surprise EP ‘The Asymptotical World’.
Last December, Yves collaborated with Kelsey Lu, Moses Boyd and Kelly Moran for ‘let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out’.
Yves Tumour 2022 tour dates:
FEBRUARY
23 – Warsaw, Poland, Praga Centrum
24 – Prague, Czech Republic, Meet Factory
25 – Berlin, Germany, Trauma Bar
26 – Berlin, Germany, Gretchen
28 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega Main Hall
MARCH
01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Main Hall
02 – Gent, Belgium, Balzaal Vooruit
03 – Paris, France, Trabendo
05 – Bristol, England, Strange Brew
06 – Glasgow, Scotland, Drygate
07 – Dublin, Ireland, Whelans
08 – London, England, Troxy
09 – Brighton England, Chalk
10 – Manchester, England, Yes
11 – Leeds, England, Belgrave Music Hall
16 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
17 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
18 – San Francisco, CA,1015 Folsom
19 – Felton, CA, Felton Music Hall
20 – Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell
22 – Boulder, CO, Boulder Theater
23 – Omaha, NE, Slowdown
24 – Lawrence, KS, The Bottleneck
25 – St. Louis, MO, Old House Rock
26 – Louisville, KY, Headliners Music Hall
27 – Knoxville, TN, Big Ears Festival
29 – Detroit, MI, El Club
30 – Chicago, IL, Metro
31 – Toronto, Ontario, Opera House
APRIL
01 – Montreal, Quebec, Club Soda
03 – Boston, MA, Royale
JUNE
10 – Ferropolis, Germany, Melt Festival
16 – Helsinki, Finland, Sideways Festival
20 – Kyiv, Ukraine, Bel Etage
23 – Rothbury, MI, Electric Forest
JULY
06 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool
08 – Trenčín, Slovakia, Pohoda Festival
16 – Dour, Belgium, DOUR Festival
AUGUST
06 – Katowice, Poland, OFF Festival
10 – Budapest Hungary, Sziget Festival
19 – London, England,All Points East
20 – Parades de Coura, Portugal, Parades de Coura Festival
30 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom
27 – Pasadena, CA, This Ain’t No Picnic
28 – Pasadena, CA, This Ain’t No Picnic
31 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Commodore Ballroom