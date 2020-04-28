News Music News

Yxng Bane announces new mixtape and shares single ‘Are You Mad’

'Quarantime: The Lost Files' features K-Trap, Headie One, D Block Europe and more

Matthew Neale
Yxng Bane
Yxng Bane performing at Notting Hill Carnival 2019. Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for Redbull

Yxng Bane has announced details of his forthcoming mixtape ‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’, and shared ‘Are You Mad’ as the lead single.

The track features K-Trap, and is Yxng Bane’s first new material since releasing ‘Section’ earlier this month.

Sharing the news on social media yesterday (April 27), including some colourful artwork featuring the rapper wearing a surgical mask, Bane revealed the tracklist and asked fans: “WHAT VIDEOS SHOULD WE SHOOT?”

Advertisement

‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’ is hosted by Charlie Sloth, and also includes collaborations with Headie One, D Block Europe, Kojo Funds, and M Huncho.

The new mixtape is due for release this Friday (May 1). Listen to ‘Are You Mad’ below.

Fans responded positively to the new single on Twitter, with one fan saying: “Yxng Bane ft K-Trap ‘Are You Mad’ was what we needed as a country to make Lockdown easier.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in 2018, Bane explained his career ambitions: “It’s just always to give 110 per cent and to really push myself. And obviously you can set targets like a Grammy, or a this or a that, everybody aspires to that – but it’s more about taking it day by day and trying to better myself in anything that I’m doing.”

‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’ tracklist:

01. ‘Drip From Me’
02. ‘Section’
03. ‘Table For Two’
04. ‘Are You Mad’ (feat. K Trap)
05. ‘Father’
06. ‘Rockstar’ (feat. D Block Europe)
07. ‘MCM’
08. ‘Porsche’ (feat. Headie One)
09. ‘Change Your Life’ (feat. Kojo Funds)
10. ‘Rubbish’
11. ‘Thriller’ (feat. M Huncho)

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.