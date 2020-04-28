Yxng Bane announces new mixtape and shares single ‘Are You Mad’

Yxng Bane has announced details of his forthcoming mixtape ‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’, and shared ‘Are You Mad’ as the lead single.

The track features K-Trap, and is Yxng Bane’s first new material since releasing ‘Section’ earlier this month.

Sharing the news on social media yesterday (April 27), including some colourful artwork featuring the rapper wearing a surgical mask, Bane revealed the tracklist and asked fans: “WHAT VIDEOS SHOULD WE SHOOT?”

Q. U. A. R. A. N. T. I. M. E – TRACKLIST MIXTAPE OUT NOW AVAILABLE ON PRE-ORDER!

WHAT VIDEOS SHOULD WE SHOOT?

01/05/2020https://t.co/wogqOo8ER4

💕🐺 pic.twitter.com/mPYNudLSLG — Baney Jagger (@yxngbane) April 27, 2020

‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’ is hosted by Charlie Sloth, and also includes collaborations with Headie One, D Block Europe, Kojo Funds, and M Huncho.

The new mixtape is due for release this Friday (May 1). Listen to ‘Are You Mad’ below.

Fans responded positively to the new single on Twitter, with one fan saying: “Yxng Bane ft K-Trap ‘Are You Mad’ was what we needed as a country to make Lockdown easier.”

Yxng Bane ft K-Trap ‘Are You Mad’ was what we needed as a country to make Lockdown easier. — Marly (@Marlinstarz) April 28, 2020

The new Yxng Bane and K Trap is a banger🔥 — N🔌 (@Nerooze) April 28, 2020

yxng bane just released a masterpiece 🥴that k-trap intro: pic.twitter.com/XNB3LQlksJ — 👻 (@Jmunz_1) April 27, 2020

Speaking to NME in 2018, Bane explained his career ambitions: “It’s just always to give 110 per cent and to really push myself. And obviously you can set targets like a Grammy, or a this or a that, everybody aspires to that – but it’s more about taking it day by day and trying to better myself in anything that I’m doing.”

‘Quarantime: The Lost Files’ tracklist:

01. ‘Drip From Me’

02. ‘Section’

03. ‘Table For Two’

04. ‘Are You Mad’ (feat. K Trap)

05. ‘Father’

06. ‘Rockstar’ (feat. D Block Europe)

07. ‘MCM’

08. ‘Porsche’ (feat. Headie One)

09. ‘Change Your Life’ (feat. Kojo Funds)

10. ‘Rubbish’

11. ‘Thriller’ (feat. M Huncho)