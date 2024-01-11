Lana Del Rey, ODESZA and Zach Bryan to headline Hangout Festival 2024

Lana Del Rey, ODESZA and Zach Bryan have been announced as the headliners for Hangout Festival 2024.

The festival will return to the beach at Gulf Shores, Alabama between May 17 and 19. In addition to its headliners, the festival will feature acts including The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Mean Girls alumni Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Australian trap-pop DJ Alison Wonderland, Dom Dolla, Chromeo, Subtronics, rappers Doechii, Sexyy Red, Nelly and more.

In addition to its musical offerings, the beachfront festival will also feature a beach club, art installations and various food and relaxation options. The full line-up for Hangout Festival 2024 is listed below.

Advertisement

Presale tickets will be released on Friday, January 12 at 11AM Central Time, and can be registered for through the festival’s official website. Four tiers of tickets will be made available with varying degrees of perks, namely, General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP. Bundles of four tickets will also be available for purchase under each tier, in addition to lodging packages for groups of two or four people.

Hangout Festival 2024 is the latest announcement of an American festival this year. Recently, Bonnaroo also announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, led by Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fred Again.., in addition to Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, IDLES, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Four Tet and more.

In November 2023, Rolling Loud also announced the lineup for its California festival, which takes place in March. Post Malone, Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert were all named as headliners, though the latter claimed to have never agreed to performing at the festival. Hours after the lineup was revealed, the rapper took to their Instagram story highlighting the error: “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here”.

Lana Del Rey, who will headline Hangout Festival 2024, has had an eventful 2023, releasing her ninth studio album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, which earned a glowing four-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly highlighting the record’s ambitious scope: “It’s a reminder, too, that ‘…Ocean Blvd’ might deal with some major existential questions, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and cements Del Rey’s status as one of modern music’s most intriguing songwriters.” The album was eventually featured as one of NME’s top 50 albums of 2023.

The lineup for Hangout Festival 2024 is:

Zach Bryan

Lana Del Rey

ODESZA

The Chainsmokers

Cage The Elephant

Dominic Fike

Reneé Rapp

Jessie Murph

Subtronics

Dom Dolla

A Day To Remember

Doechii

Nelly

Koe Wetzel

Alison Wonderland

Megan Moroney

Sexyy Red

NLE Choppa

All Time Low

Chappell Roan

David Kushner

Matt Maeson

Qveen Herby

Disco Lines

Chromeo (DJ)

Daily Bread

The Beaches

Kasbo

Paul Russell

Wyatt Flores

Del Water Gap

Dylan Gossett

Alana Springsteen

Austin Millz

BUNT.

Eliza Rose

Flyana Boss

G Flip

hemlocke springs

Le Youth

LF SYSTEM

Little Stranger

Odd Mob x OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

The Stews

VNSSA B2B Nala

Westend

Brenn!

Jaime Wyatt

Laci Kaye Booth

Linka Moja

Tanner Adell

The Taylor Party

Willow Avalon