Lana Del Rey, ODESZA and Zach Bryan to headline Hangout Festival 2024

Lana Del Rey, ODESZA and Zach Bryan have been announced as the headliners for Hangout Festival 2024.
The festival will return to the beach at Gulf Shores, Alabama between May 17 and 19. In addition to its headliners, the festival will feature acts including The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Mean Girls alumni Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Australian trap-pop DJ Alison Wonderland, Dom Dolla, Chromeo, Subtronics, rappers Doechii, Sexyy Red, Nelly and more.
In addition to its musical offerings, the beachfront festival will also feature a beach club, art installations and various food and relaxation options. The full line-up for Hangout Festival 2024 is listed below.
Presale tickets will be released on Friday, January 12 at 11AM Central Time, and can be registered for through the festival’s official website. Four tiers of tickets will be made available with varying degrees of perks, namely, General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP. Bundles of four tickets will also be available for purchase under each tier, in addition to lodging packages for groups of two or four people.
Hangout Festival 2024 is the latest announcement of an American festival this year. Recently, Bonnaroo also announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, led by Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fred Again.., in addition to Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, IDLES, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Four Tet and more.
In November 2023, Rolling Loud also announced the lineup for its California festival, which takes place in March. Post Malone, Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert were all named as headliners, though the latter claimed to have never agreed to performing at the festival. Hours after the lineup was revealed, the rapper took to their Instagram story highlighting the error: “I never said I was doing rolling loud don’t understand why my name is on here”.
Lana Del Rey, who will headline Hangout Festival 2024, has had an eventful 2023, releasing her ninth studio album ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, which earned a glowing four-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly highlighting the record’s ambitious scope: “It’s a reminder, too, that ‘…Ocean Blvd’ might deal with some major existential questions, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had and cements Del Rey’s status as one of modern music’s most intriguing songwriters.” The album was eventually featured as one of NME’s top 50 albums of 2023.
The lineup for Hangout Festival 2024 is:
Zach Bryan
Lana Del Rey
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers
Cage The Elephant
Dominic Fike
Reneé Rapp
Jessie Murph
Subtronics
Dom Dolla
A Day To Remember
Doechii
Nelly
Koe Wetzel
Alison Wonderland
Megan Moroney
Sexyy Red
NLE Choppa
All Time Low
Chappell Roan
David Kushner
Matt Maeson
Qveen Herby
Disco Lines
Chromeo (DJ)
Daily Bread
The Beaches
Kasbo
Paul Russell
Wyatt Flores
Del Water Gap
Dylan Gossett
Alana Springsteen
Austin Millz
BUNT.
Eliza Rose
Flyana Boss
G Flip
hemlocke springs
Le Youth
LF SYSTEM
Little Stranger
Odd Mob x OMNOM: HYPERBEAM
The Stews
VNSSA B2B Nala
Westend
Brenn!
Jaime Wyatt
Laci Kaye Booth
Linka Moja
Tanner Adell
The Taylor Party
Willow Avalon