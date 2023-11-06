Zack de la Rocha went to a Palestine march instead of Rage Against The Machine’s Hall Of Fame induction

Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha was seen participating in a pro-Palestine march instead of attending the band’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The artist turned up to a protest in Washington DC on Saturday (November 4), in which 300,000 people marched on the capital to protest against Israeli strikes on Gaza and call for a ceasefire on the Palestinian enclave, with many calling for more definitive action from US President Joe Biden.

The renowned hardcore videographer hate5six shared a photo of himself with de la Rocha among the protesters, writing: “300,000 of us marched on DC today in support of Palestinian self-determination and called for an end to Israel’s genocide. Cell service tanked the livestream but I ran into Zack de la Rocha who came out for the march.”

Advertisement

He added: “We talked for a while about how this is a tipping point in history. People are waking up to how interconnected the fight for liberation is, from Ferguson to Gaza.”

300,000 of us marched on DC today in support of Palestinian self-determination and called for an end to Israel's genocide. Cell service tanked the livestream but I ran into Zack de la Rocha who came out for the march. pic.twitter.com/uj8Pi8buig — hate5six (@hate5six) November 5, 2023

Guitarist Tom Morello was the only member of the band to attend the induction ceremony last Friday (November 3), with Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk also choosing to skip the event.

However, he did acknowledge the current events in his speech and was seen backstage holding his trophy as well as a note that read “Ceasefire”.

The guitarist opened his speech by referencing the frictions within the band that had arisen due to their induction. “Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall,” he said.

“My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band – to celebrate the fifth member of the band, which is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans. The only reason we are here and the best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message.”

Advertisement

“The lesson I learn from Rage fans is that music can change the world,” he continued. “Daily, I hear from fans who have been affected by our music and in turn have affected the world in significant ways. Organizers, activists, public defenders, teachers, the presidents of Chile and Finland have all spent time in our mosh pit.

“When protest music is done right, you can hear a new world emerging in the songs, skewering the oppressors of the day and hinting that there might be more to life than what was handed to us. Can music change the world? The whole aim is to change the world or at a bare minimum, to stir up a shit load of trouble.”

“But throughout history, those who have changed the world in progressive, radical or even revolutionary ways did not have any more money, power, courage, intelligence or creativity than anyone watching tonight. The world’s changed by average, everyday ordinary people who have had enough and are willing to stand up for a country and a planet that is more humane, peaceful and just, and that, and that is what I’m here to celebrate tonight.”

Morello had also called last month for the condemnation of harm to all children, “no matter who they are”, in reference to the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza. He continued, “WAR CRIMES committed by any person, any organization or any government (yours, mine, friend or foe) must be denounced and the responsible parties held accountable.”

Meanwhile, Zack de la Rocha joined Run the Jewels on stage in Los Angeles last month to perform a version of their collaboration, ‘Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)’.