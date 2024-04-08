Zak Starkey teases all-star charity album with father Ringo Starr, Elton John, Slash, Iggy Pop and more

Zak Starkey has teased a new star-studded charity album with his father Ringo Starr alongside the likes of Elton John, Slash and Iggy Pop.

The musician, who plays drums for The Who, shared some details about the project in a post on social media last week. Starkey explained that it came together on the day The Who and Guns N’ Roses both played at Rock In Rio in 2017.

“Duff [McKagan] and I went in a local studio and cut bass for a cover of T-Rex[‘s] ‘Children Of The Revolution’,” he wrote.

“My dad played drums in LA (while I fudged the bass) then in Rio, Duff cut bass. A couple of weeks after the tour we cut guitars in NYC with Slash – sent the track with sshh guide vocal to Elton who played amazing piano.”

Advertisement

Starkey continued: “Sssh went to hang with Axl [Rose] who said he’d like to sing it – wow! – Axl killed it – amazing vocals.”

He went on to reveal that the track was currently being mixed, saying the final record would be auctioned off for the Teenage Cancer Trust – of which The Who’s Roger Daltrey is an Honorary Patron.

Recommended

Hinting at other guest contributors, Starkey concluded: “Produced by me n sshh it’s a full album with more than one Beatle, a Smith a Pretender, an Ashcroft, an Iggy and many more …. Soon come.” You can see the post above.

Last month, The Who played two special orchestral shows at the historic Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust concert series. The second date included a surprise guest appearance from Eddie Vedder.

Daltrey is stepping down as the curator for the TCT gig series this year after more than two decades. Since its initiation in 2000, the event has raised over £32million to support those struggling with cancer.

Speaking to NME in March 2023, Daltrey talked about how TCT had funded 29 age-specific specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK. “We’ve done remarkably well, but it’s not to say we can’t do better,” he explained.

Advertisement

The singer will continue as an Honorary Patron of the charity.

Last November, Starkey shut down any possibility of forming a supergroup with the other children of The Beatles’ members.

He did, however, form a band called Mantra Of The Cosmos – featuring Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape) – last year.

Speaking to NME in the summer, Starkey revealed that his father Starr “really loves” the group, adding: “He loves Shaun and he loves what he’s singing about.”

He continued: “There’s a line in one song called ‘Belly Full Of Lard’, and he said he hadn’t heard anything like it for 40 or 50 years.”