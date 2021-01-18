Zara Larsson announces full details of new album ‘Poster Girl’

Zara Larsson has announced details of her new album, ‘Poster Girl’.

The record, which follows the Swedish pop star’s 2017 album ‘So Good’, is set to land on March 5 via Black Butter.

The new album follows Larsson’s recent single ‘Talk About Love’, a collaboration with Young Thug.

“‘Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” Larsson explained of the new track.

“That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do *you* feel?’, for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savouring that moment before you have to decide.”

View the artwork for ‘Poster Girl’ below.

‘Talk About Love’ follows Larsson’s 2020 single ‘Love Me Land’ and BTS collaboration ‘A Brand New Day’.

In a recent NME interview, Larsson and her collaborator MNEK discussed their hit single ‘Never Forget You’. “After we wrote ‘Never Forget You’, I was just like, ‘this shit’s easy’” Larsson joked of their time writing together. “I couldn’t have asked for a better first session!”

“It worked out so well,” she added of the final product. “I think we both just add our own different flavour to it, and together it sounds so nice, as obviously we have very different voices. Them coming together, it’s so soothing to my ears.”

Watch the pair’s full interview below.

