Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms UK and Ireland tour

Zara Larsson has announced her fourth studio album, ‘Venus’, and confirmed a UK and Ireland tour for next year. Find all the details below.

The Swedish pop singer is due to release the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Poster Girl’ on February 9, 2024 via Sommer House/Black Butter/Sony. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Larsson posted a new logo on her social media channels yesterday (October 26), as well as the album’s title and release date. A full tracklist has not yet been revealed, however. Check out the announcement below.

This year has already seen the artist share the singles ‘Can’t Tame Her’, ‘End Of Time’ and more recently the David Guetta-featuring ‘On My Love’.

Additionally, Larsson has confirmed that she’ll be heading out on a UK and European tour next year in support of ‘Venus’. The run of dates includes a performance at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London.

The singer-songwriter will then play an outdoor gig at Fairview Park in Dublin on June 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT next Friday (November 3) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering Larsson’s new album via her official website before 3pm GMT next Tuesday (October 31).

Zara Larsson’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY

16 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

17 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

18 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Roundhouse, London

JUNE

21 – Fairview Park, Dublin

Speaking to NME over the summer, Larsson explained that her then-untitled fourth record would see her “do a little bit of this and a little bit of that” musically. “It’s very me to do that!” she added.

As for how ‘Venus’ compares to ‘Poster Girl’, Larsson told NME: “This [album] is still pop, but it has an element of stillness to it as well. There’s definitely songs on there that are very raw and [that] feel a bit naked.

“And this album is a bit more dynamic – there’s songs with a hard-hitting bass, like club bangers, but also songs that are just piano and a vocal track. So I think it’s a little bit more daring in not being one thing, which is honestly very me.”

She went on to describe the forthcoming LP as “personal and relatable”, adding: “I wouldn’t say it’s a concept album at all.”

Watch the full video interview for NME‘s ‘In Conversation’ series above.