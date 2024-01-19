Zara Larsson explores toxic relationships on new single ‘You Love Who You Love’

Zara Larsson has shared a brand new single called ‘You Love Who You Love’ – listen to it below.

The anthemic song is the latest preview of the Swedish pop artist’s fourth studio album, ‘Venus’, which is out on February 9 via Sommer House/Sony Music (pre-order/pre-save here).

Larsson’s latest offering was produced by rising duo MTHR alongside the singer’s frequent collaborators MNEK and Danja, per a press release.

“We started writing over Pride, and began talking about how amazing it is that anyone can love anyone – but that doesn’t mean you always should!” Larsson explained in a statement.

“We’ve all had that friend, or been that friend, who keeps going back to someone who’s bad for them, and ‘You Love Who You Love’ is saying enough is enough.”

In one verse, Larsson sings: “It’s like we goin’ ’round in circles/ He does this on purpose to keep you near (Ah)/ This toxic love makin’ you feel like you’re insane/ He promised you he was gonna change, but he’s the same.”

‘You Love Who You Love’ follows on from Larsson’s 2023 singles ‘Can’t Tame Her’, ‘End Of Time’ and ‘On My Love’ (featuring David Guetta).

Speaking to NME last summer, Larsson explained that her then-untitled fourth record would see her “do a little bit of this and a little bit of that” musically. “It’s very me to do that!” she added.

As for how ‘Venus’ compares to 2021’s ‘Poster Girl’, Larsson told NME: “This [album] is still pop, but it has an element of stillness to it as well. There’s definitely songs on there that are very raw and [that] feel a bit naked.

“And this album is a bit more dynamic – there’s songs with a hard-hitting bass, like club bangers, but also songs that are just piano and a vocal track. So I think it’s a little bit more daring in not being one thing, which is honestly very me.”

She went on to describe the forthcoming LP as “personal and relatable”, adding: “I wouldn’t say it’s a concept album at all.”