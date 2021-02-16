Zara Larsson to hold online concert for International Women’s Day

Zara Larsson will hold a one-off online concert on International Women’s Day next month, the star has announced.

The show will take place on March 8 – three days after the release of her forthcoming new album ‘Poster Girl’.

The livestream concert will air exclusively on Larsson’s YouTube channel and will see her performing from inside an Ikea store in Sweden. According to a press release, she will play songs from her new record for the first time alongside some of her biggest hits.

The gig will kick off at 6pm GMT and is presented by Live Nation. Fans can subscribe to Larsson’s YouTube channel here now to receive more information on the show first.

Name one thing more Swedish?! What happens on the live stream hopefully doesn’t stay on the live stream pic.twitter.com/e7FdNUig3C — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) February 16, 2021

In a press release, the singer said: “I am so excited to collaborate with Ikea on this performance on International Women’s Day. I have always felt so passionately about equality and I’m excited to dedicate my first show in over a year to all the amazing women around the world. I have missed performing live so much during this time I hope my band, dancers and I can bring some sparkle and fun to your homes.”

A spokesperson for Ikea added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Zara Larsson to surprise fans with the first performance of her new album. Stay tuned for more news on how we will be using Zara’s voice and passion for female empowerment to help make homes more equal this International Women’s Day.”

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read cover story, Larsson spoke about standing up for feminism and against toxic masculinity. The star said she had been branded a “man-hater” after she tweeted “I hate guys. Hate hate hate” following the alleged rape of a woman at a festival she performed at in 2016.

She said she would reword the tweet if she was posting it now, saying: “Maybe now I’d say, ‘I hate toxic masculinity’. Because I do – it makes the world a worse place, it really does, and it raises men to be not very kind people to themselves and to women specifically.”