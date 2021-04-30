Zara Larsson and mystery act to headline Manchester Pride

Zara Larsson will headline the Manchester Pride event this summer – along with another “mystery” artist who has yet to be announced.

Manchester Pride – a “celebration of LGBTQ+ life” – will return this summer and will take place between August 27-30.

Last year, the event was held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst the mystery act won’t be announced until a few days before the event, other artists appearing along Larsson will include Example, Eve, Katy B, Gabrielle and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

DJs Sigala and Annie Mac will also appear at the event.

You can see the full line-up here:

Speaking about the event, Chief executive Mark Fletcher said the event “will be in a new home, with a reduced capacity, but the standard of talent on the stage remains exceptional”.

As reported on the BBC, Fletcher said they are preparing for every eventuality but “unless the roadmap to recovery changes, we can’t wait to come back together once again”.

He continued: “With many artists having decided not to tour this year, my team has worked twice as hard to secure a first-class line-up of performers who are each excited to be able to celebrate LGBTQ+ life with us in person this year.”

Reviewing Larsson’s latest album, ‘Poster Girl’, NME said: “‘Poster Girl’ blends elegant electro-pop and slightly grittier R&B, with a dash of EDM on the Marshmello-produced ‘Wow’ and a Young Thug feature on ‘Talk About Love’.

“The ABBA-influenced disco banger ‘Look What You’ve Done’, perhaps a loose sequel to Larsson’s smash 2017 Clean Bandit collaboration ‘Symphony’, definitely sounds ready to conquer the charts. Whether that happens or not, this catchy and characterful album already feels like a job well done. When this girl’s having fun, we are too.”