Zara Larsson shares dystopian dance-banger ‘End Of Time’

Zara Larsson has shared her second new single of the year – check out ‘End Of Time’ below.

Described as “part symphonic power-ballad, part dystopian dance-banger” ‘End Of Time’ was inspired by ‘Loud’-era Rihanna and ABBA. Larsson’s latest track was written and produced alongside chief collaborators Rick Nowels and Danja.

“I have been working on this song for a long time and as soon as it was finished, we all knew that it was really special,” Larsson said in a press release.

“When it came to making the video I collaborated with The Baker Twins on a story that is very personal to me. I have explored this theme before, that there’s a real duality to my life in being a fan and a creator, a real person and a pop star. I’m working on loving all those sides equally. That’s why I feel like the video is my version of an eternal love story.”

Check out ‘End Of Time’ below.

‘End Of Time’ follows on from ‘Can’t Tame Her’, which was released in January and launched Larsson’s alliance between her own Sommer House label and Epic / Black Butter Records, which was announced last year.

Speaking to NME last year, Larsson said she’d been working with Nowels and Danja on the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Poster Girl’. “The drums are a little harder, the vocals are vocalling a little bit more. I would just say I’ve been taking it up a notch, which is hopefully what I would like to do for every album, just step it up; but this one is really fucking good,” she said at the time.

She added that her new album is “pretty much done”.

Later this month, Larsson is set to perform at Radio One’s Big Weekend alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Arlo Parks, RAYE, Anne-Marie, Niall Horan, Sub Focus, Ashnikko, Inhaler, Cat Burns, Georgia and Cassyette. More live dates will be announced soon, according to a press release.