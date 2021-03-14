Zayn doubles down on Grammys criticism: “I’m keeping the pressure on”

Zayn Malik has doubled down on his criticism of the Grammys after calling the Recording Academy out on Twitter earlier this week (March 9).

In his first tweet on Tuesday, the former One Direction star accused the organisation of not considering artists “unless you shake hands and send gifts”.

“Fuck the Grammys and everyone associated,” he wrote.

Advertisement

As the premiere ceremony drew to a close earlier tonight (March 14), Malik spoke out against the awards group once again. “@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles,” he tweeted. “I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion.

“We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then … #fuckthegrammys.”

.@recordingacad are moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I’m keeping the pressure on & fighting for transparency & inclusion. We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating “creative excellence” of ALL. End the secret committees. Until then … #fuckthegrammys — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 14, 2021

After his initial tweet earlier this week, the star clarified that he was not criticising the Grammys for personal reasons, but because of “the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process”.

Malik is not the only star to speak out against the Recording Academy lately. The Weeknd has said he will no longer allow his label to submit his music for consideration at the Grammys after he was snubbed for his album ‘After Hours’. Justin Bieber is also not attending the ceremony this year after his album ‘Changes’ was nominated in the pop categories. He said he wanted it considered as an R&B album.

Advertisement

Winners from the premiere ceremony tonight include Fiona Apple with two victories, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kanye West and more with one win apiece. You can keep up with the full list of winners here.

The main ceremony will kick off at 12am GMT and will open with a performance from Harry Styles, who is also nominated at the Grammys for the first time this year. Other performers due to appear tonight include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.