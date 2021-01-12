Zayn launches phone hotline with previews of new album

Zayn has launched a new hotline where fans can listen to snippets of his imminent new album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’.

The record – the star’s third – will arrive on Friday (January 15), after being announced last week alongside latest single ‘Vibez’.

Zayn unveiled the hotline on Twitter yesterday (January 11), tweeting: “+1 (323)-991-ZAYN”. When you call the number, you can hear previews of the album’s tracks by selecting different numbers between one and nine.

As The Line Of Best Fit reports, the only tracks that aren’t available to listen to on the hotline are ‘Vibez’ and ‘Better’. Both songs have already been released in full and are available on all streaming platforms now.

“Don’t keep me waiting / I’ve been waiting all night to get closer,” Zayn sings on ‘Vibez’, the latest track to arrive. “And you already know I got it for you / You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it’s movin’ too fast, we go slower… You got the vibes, got the vibes.”

In a statement shared about ‘Nobody Is Listening’ last year, Zayn was said to have had “total creative reign” on the album and was “making the music he has always wanted to”.

The musician last released an album in 2018 with ‘Icarus Falls’. In a four-star review, NME said: “A 27-track mosaic to be poured over time and again, ‘Icarus Falls’ is the pop star cementing himself in the echelon of stardom.”