Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome “healthy and beautiful” baby girl

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has become a father after welcoming a daughter with his girlfriend, US model Gigi Hadid.

Announcing her birth on Twitter, the 27-year-old singer shared a black and white photo of the baby’s hand clutching his finger.

He wrote alongside the image: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid initially confirmed the pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April. The couple have been dating on and off since 2015.

He is the third member of One Direction to become a father. Louis Tomlinson first welcomed his son Freddie in January 2016, while Liam Payne has a three-year-old son, Bear, with singer Cheryl Tweedy.

Yesterday, Zayn also teased a brief snippet of his latest track ‘Better’ – which will mark his first new music since the 2018 album ‘Icarus Falls’.

The clip suggests that the new music will see Zayn heading in a mellow R&B led direction – with the track itself set to arrive on Friday.