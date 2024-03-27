Zayn Malik has been revisiting One Direction’s music, wants a Miley Cyrus collaboration

Zayn Malik has revealed he’s recently been revisiting One Direction’s music and he would like a Miley Cyrus collaboration one day.

In a Stationhead stream on Monday (March 25), the musician revealed he’d been enjoying listening back to One Direction’s back catalogue and how he hoped to team up with Miley Cyrus in the studio in the future.

The musician reflected on his time with his former group fondly, saying: “I’ve been listening to a bit of One Direction music recently, reminiscing. Good times.”

He added: “We made some good music as a band. We were pretty good.”

One Direction formed in 2010 after all five members auditioned separately on The X Factor before being formed into a group on the show. Prior to Malik leaving to pursue a solo career, the group released four albums together.

He went on to speak about his hopes for a collaboration with Cyrus in the future.

“I’d like to do a collaboration with her,” he explained. “I like her recent music a lot. She’s got a sick voice and I think we could do something really cool together especially in line with what my new record sounds like. Miley, if you heard this, and you’re interested, I’m here.”

🚨 | Zayn Malik talking about collaborating with Miley Cyrus on a song! pic.twitter.com/gvJVJayd6U — ZJM Crave (@ZJMCRAVE) March 26, 2024

Earlier this month, Malik announced a new album called ‘Room Under The Stairs’.

Malik took to social media to announce the record, which is due to arrive on May 17. It will be Malik’s fourth solo record overall, and his first with Mercury Record, which also houses the likes of Noah Kahan, Post Malone and Lily Rose.

Malik began teasing the record earlier this month, saying in a clip on social media: “I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being. My ambitions, my fears, for them to have a connection with that, and that’s why it’s so raw.”

While it has yet to be confirmed, fans are speculating that the record will see Malik experiment with country music, as suggested by him working with country and rock producer Dave Cobb.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, Malik teased: “I’m doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me.” He continued: “And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times.”

Zayn Malik released the single ‘Love Like This’ last July. He explained at the time: “I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next.”

Malik’s 2021 record ‘Nobody Is Listening’ scored a three-star review, with Dhruva Balram writing for NME: “‘Nobody is Listening’ has its flaws, but Zayn is clearly working out a few chinks in his armour, and this comes across as a step in a new and fresh direction for the enigmatic artist.”