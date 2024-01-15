Zayn Malik joins Pakistani group AUR on remix of Urdu single ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ remix

Zayn Malik has partnered with AUR to remake their popular track, ‘Tu Hai Kahan’.

Last week, a remake of the Pakistani trio’s Number One single was released and now features the Bradford-born singer singing in Urdu on the chorus. The remix was accompanied by a new music video, showing both AUR and Malik recording their respective parts in the studio.

“I was incredibly humbled when AUR reached out and asked me to collaborate on their song ‘Tu Hai Kahan’,” said Malik. “I love the song and have brought some of myself to it, I hope people love what we’ve done.”

“We are super excited [for] this collaboration as it shows that music has no boundaries,” said AUR group members Ahad, Usama and Raffey. “‘Tu Hai Kahan’ is such a special song to us, and it’s hard to describe how amazed we were when we first heard ZAYN’s voice on the track. We’re taking Pakistani music global, and we can’t wait for the world to vibe to our music.”

‘Tu Hai Kahan’ was first released last October and reached the top of the Spotify India, Pakistan and the Global Viral charts. It currently sits at 124.4 million streams.

Last year, Malik shared the upbeat song ‘Love Like This’, which was his first release under Island Records. It was his first release in two years, serving as a follow-up to his 2021 third studio album ‘Nobody Is Listening’.

He also spoke about his time in One Direction. The band was formed on the seventh season of The X Factor, with the starting line-up of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Malik. In 2015, The 31-year-old left the band.

While on the Call Me Daddy podcast, Malik said the “underlying issues” within the group led to his departure. He admitted that songwriting between the five members was “hard” and there “was a lot of politics going on.”

Last August, The X Factor UK shared a video containing 30 minutes worth of previously unseen footage from One Direction’s time on the show, including the quintet covering a Kelly Clarkson song for judge Simon Cowell.

Recently, it was revealed that Malik will be working on new music for the upcoming animated film 10 Lives. According to Variety, Malik is serving as the film’s executive music producer and will oversee the film’s musical direction.