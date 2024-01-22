Zayn Malik says he is “fine” after his foot was seemingly run over by a car

Zayn Malik has told fans that he is “fine” after a viral video appeared to show his foot being run over by a car.

The video seemingly shows the former One Direction singer being run over while in a crowd of fans outside the Kenzo presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Friday (January 19).

He later shared a picture of his white Kenzo trainers covered in black scuff marks and credited them with protecting his foot.

Taking to Instagram, Zayn shared a photo of a black scuff mark on his shoes from the car, and said: “Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine !! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes.”

See the post and the viral video showing the incident below.

A car appears to run over Zayn Malik’s foot while he attended the Kenzo fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/k6wRoDxiAD — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2024

Last week, Zayn partnered with Pakistani group AUR to remake their popular track, ‘Tu Hai Kahan’.

“I was incredibly humbled when AUR reached out and asked me to collaborate on their song ‘Tu Hai Kahan’,” said Malik. “I love the song and have brought some of myself to it, I hope people love what we’ve done.”

Last year, Malik shared the upbeat song ‘Love Like This’, which was his first release under Island Records. It was his first release in two years, serving as a follow-up to his 2021 third studio album ‘Nobody Is Listening’.

Recently, it was also revealed that Malik will be working on new music for the upcoming animated film 10 Lives. According to Variety, Malik is serving as the film’s executive music producer and will oversee the film’s musical direction.