Zayn teases new era of music with striking ‘Flames’ artwork

Is his third solo LP coming?

Zayn has teased the release of his upcoming new single ‘Flames’ by posting the track’s artwork online – check out the image below.

The former One Direction member, who left the huge boyband in 2015 to pursue a solo career, released his second album ‘Icarus Falls‘ last year. It followed on from his 2016 debut ‘Mind Of Mine‘.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (November 5), the pop star signalled his next chapter by sharing new black and red artwork. The post boasts the song name ‘Flames’, which looks set to feature both R3hab and Jungleboi.

In the caption to the upload, Zayn wrote simply the single’s title in all-capitals. ‘Flames’ is said to be “coming soon” and is currently available for fans to pre-save on Spotify.

“Can’t wait to listen to it,” said one fan in the post’s comments section. Another added: “We missed your music King.”

At the beginning of 2019, Zayn spoke of how he “cannot wait to get on stage” and that he was “feeling ready” to head back out on the road. The singer is yet to announce details of his live return.

News of Zayn’s imminent comeback follows the release of his former bandmate Harry Styles’ new single, ‘Lights Up‘. Styles later announced his second record ‘Fine Line‘ and is said to be in talks to appear at next year’s Glastonbury Festival.