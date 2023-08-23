No one on ‘Challengers’ set could engage with Zendaya when Beyoncé dropped ‘Break My Soul’

Zendaya was too busy listening to Beyoncé‘s ‘Break My Soul’ when the song first released that she supposedly didn’t engage with her co-stars for a day on the set of Challengers.

During an interview with the upcoming film’s star Josh O’Connor, the British actor was surprised by Zendaya, who revealed that she would be conducting the chat for V Magazine.

In the latter portion of their chat, the pair spoke about O’Connor’s love for ceramics and ceramicists, with Zendaya saying her co-star “nerds out” on the topic. In response, O’Connor explains that his excitement over ceramics is no different from Zendaya’s love of Beyoncé.

O’Connor said to Zendaya: “There was a day when we were shooting and Beyonce’s new track was coming out–and I’m not saying that Beyonce is like your equivalent of my ceramics, but no one could talk to [Zendaya]. Like we didn’t engage that entire day, you were just listening to that song every second.” The track was later confirmed to be ‘Break My Soul’.

Zendaya contextualised the incident, explaining that it was their last day of filming in Boston and that Beyoncé “gave us a good song to give us our farewell”, with O’Connor agreeing: “It was so good. You were loving it.”

Challengers, which stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, received its first trailer in June. The film follows the drama on and off court between former tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), her husband and failing tennis pro, Art (Faist) and fellow tennis player Patrick (O’Connor), who is Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s ex boyfriend. The film will release in cinemas in September.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’, which features ‘Break My Soul’, scored a four-star review from NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams, who wrote: “There is little Beyoncé has to prove to anyone 25 years down the line, but the start of this “three act project” proves that she’s still able to push herself and delve into new sonics, styles and ethos.”