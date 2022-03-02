Zendaya, Kid Cudi and Labrinth tease remix of ‘Euphoria’ track ‘I’m Tired’

Fans of Euphoria might be in for a treat as a remix of the show’s song ‘I’m Tired’ might be on the way featuring Kid Cudi.

On Monday (February 28), Labrinth, who’s been the chief composer for the HBO show since it first premiered, took to Twitter to announce the release of ‘I’m Tired’, a staple original song from season two.

“I wasn’t ignoring you,” he told his followers, sharing a clip of him in the studio working on the song featuring Zendaya, who also stars as Rue Bennett in the show.

Kid Cudi later caught wind on the track, retweeting Labrinth’s release announcement and tagging Zendaya. “Please dear GOD put me on a remix of this @Zendaya @Labrinth,” he wrote.

Please dear GOD put me on a remix of this @Zendaya @Labrinth 🥺🙏🏾 https://t.co/ODVL8ySgTz — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 28, 2022

Zendaya replied: “Yoooo! What a dream that would be… @Labrinth ???” After which Cudi said: “Oh Z it will be magical! 🙏🏾 im ready”

Labrinth then jumped in, declaring: “Let’s open a new dimension”, to which Cudi then replied: “Say no more lets get it! ✌🏾💖 KING”

Oh Z it will be magical! 🙏🏾 im ready https://t.co/h7yFfZkRTN — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 1, 2022

Say no more lets get it! ✌🏾💖 KING https://t.co/WzryeHqNgd — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) March 1, 2022

You can listen to the original version of ‘I’m Tired’ below:

Last month, Kid Cudi teamed up with DJ and Bape founder Nigo for a brand new single called ‘Want It Bad’.

The euphoric track iss Cudi’s first new music of 2022. His last album was 2020’s ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Will Lavin called it a “cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn”.

The review continued: “Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs. No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”

Meanwhile, Euphoria – which wrapped up its second season last weekend (February 27) – has led to a rise in young people seeking help for addiction problems, according to the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT).