Zico braves the apocalypse in music video for ‘Freak’

Zico has dropped his new mini-album ‘Grown Ass Kid’, marking his first music in over two years.

The EP was released on July 27 alongside an accompanying video for its lead single, ‘Freak’. The song’s visual begins with Zico seated on a couch at home as he watches a news report announcing the end of the world.

He and his friends begin freaking out, before they head outside to get themselves to safety. But what awaits them instead is a catastrophe – burning skyscrapers, looting, rioting and fighting ensue as they drive away from the city.

“Woo eh, Republic of Korea / This is the final destination of your algorithm / Who cares, everyone’s on the same side / A ruckus has been made / Enjoy, we’re freaks,” he sings on the song’s pre-chorus.

Aside from ‘Freaks’, ‘Grown Ass Kid’ also includes four other B-side tracks. Both ‘Trash Talk’ and ‘Nocturnal Animals’, which feature Changmo and Zior Park respectively, along with ‘OMZ Freestyle’ have been written, composed and arranged by Zico himself.

Zico’s latest release marked his first in over two years, following his 2020 mini-album Random Box. That project featured the single ‘Summer Hate’, which included vocals from singer-songwriter Rain, as well as his viral 2020 track ‘Any Song’.

‘Grown Ass Kid’ also marks the Block B leader’s first musical release following his completion of mandatory military service in April. Apart from his upcoming project, Zico is also set to perform at Summer Sonic 2022‘s Pacific Stage after six years.

