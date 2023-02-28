New HYBE boy band produced by Zico to debut in the first half of 2023

HYBE subsidiary KOZ Entertainment will be debuting its first K-pop boyband in the coming months.

On February 28, SpoTV News reported that a new boy band produced by Block B rapper, producer and KOZ Entertainment founder Zico would be making their debut this May. In response to reports, representatives the K-pop label shared that it is indeed “gearing up for [the boy group’s debut in] the first half of this year,” as translated by Soompi.

However, KOZ did not confirm nor deny SpoTV News’ claims that the forthcoming act is scheduled to debut in May, instead saying: “The exact debut date will be revealed after it is confirmed.”

Zico had previously teased the upcoming act during HYBE’s 2022 briefing. “The specific concept [of the group] is ambiguous to say. They will become a group that will present music which both the general public and fans can all enjoy,” he shared at the time.

The as-yet-unnamed boyband will be the first-ever idol group to debut under KOZ Entertainment since its founding by Zico in 2019. The agency was then acquired by HYBE labels the following year, becoming one of its subsidiaries, and signed K-R&B singer-songwriter Dvwn in 2021.

The upcoming act will also be HYBE’s first boyband since J-pop group &Team debuted under its Japanese division last year, and its first K-pop boyband since ENHYPEN’s debut in 2020. Details such as its lineup are unknown at this time.