Ziggy Marley has released a new single, ‘Play With Sky’ – you can listen to it below.

The upbeat, joyous new track features Ben Harper and includes the lyrics: “I’m going to outside, gonna play with the sky…Running wild/Play with sky.”

Ziggy, the son of Bob Marley, has also revealed details of his new album, ‘More Family Time’ which features a host of new collaborations with artists including Alanis Morissette, Tom Morello, Busta Rhymes, Sheryl Crowe, Lisa Loeb and more. The album arrives on September 18.

Marley says the album aims to capture the “energy” of his four-year-old son and will include collaborations from the Marley family throughout. A CD bonus track, ‘Today I Feel Silly,’ features actress Jamie Lee Curtis reading her children’s book.

A portion of the fees from the album will go towards Marley’s 501(c)3 URGE charity which provides help for the education and social development of Jamaica’s Chepstow Primary School and the One Love Youth Camp.

The full track listing is below:

‘More Family Time’ Tracklist:

1. Play with Sky (feat. Ben Harper)

2. Everywhere You Go (feat. Sheryl Crow)

3. Music Is in Everything (feat. Lisa Loeb)

4. Move Your Body (feat. Tom Morello, Busta Rhymes and Isaiah Marley)

5. Jambo (feat. Angelique Kidjo)

6. Please Excuse Me Thank you (feat. Alanis Morissette)

7. Garden Song of Miracles (feat. Stephen Marley)

8. Goo Goo Ga Ga

9. My Dog Romeo (feat. Romeo)

10. Wonderful People (feat. The Marley Kids)

11. Today I Feel Silly (Jamie Lee Curtis reading her children’s book, CD bonus track)

Earlier this month (July 19), Ziggy held a livestream concert today (July 19), during which he played a number of Bob Marley’s classic songs.

The online gig was the latest event to be held by the Marley family to celebrate the reggae icon’s 75th birthday. The musician would have celebrated the milestone on February 6, 2020.

Ziggy performed tracks including ‘One Love’ and ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ during the hour-long performance, which was held in accordance with social distancing regulations. The musicians involved could be seen wearing face masks, while transparent partitions were placed between each member.

Other songs played in the livestream include ‘Redemption Song’, ‘Coming In From The Cold’, and ‘Top Rankin’’.

Meanwhile, a Bob Marley musical is set to arrive in London next year. Get Up, Stand Up! will debut at London’s Lyric Theatre from February 6, 2021, on what would have been the seminal musician’s 76th birthday.