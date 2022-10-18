Zoë Kravitz confirmed as co-writer on two tracks for Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album

Zoë Kravitz has co-written two tracks on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’.

The singer-songwriter is set to release her 10th studio album this Friday (October 21). It’ll feature the single ‘Anti-Hero’ as well as a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey called ‘Snow On The Beach’.

As reported by IndieWire, Kravitz has co-written tracks titled ‘Karma’ and ‘Lavender Haze’.

Last month, Swift confirmed that her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff had worked on ‘Midnights’. The singer then shared the 13-song tracklist for the album, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

Of the album’s 13 songs, Swift co-wrote 11 with Antonoff and ‘Vigilante Shit’ is reportedly the only track Swift wrote alone.

Swift recently revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for the Kravitz co-written ‘Lavender Haze’. The meaning behind the song was decoded in a new video by Swift, who said that she happened upon the phrase while watching the iconic TV show.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she said. “And it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love.

“Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

In other news, Swift has revealed some more lyrics from ‘Midnights’ on a billboard in London.

At midnight on Monday (October 17), she began a week-long run of lyric reveals in partnership with Spotify. The line “I should not be left to my own devices…” appeared on a huge screen in Times Square, New York City.

Another lyric then popped up in London, reading: “I polish up real nice.”

Meanwhile, a post on Swift’s official website has confirmed that the star is due to announce an upcoming live tour.

Elsewhere, Kravitz is set to make her directorial debut with upcoming thriller Pussy Island, starring Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Simon Rex and Christian Slater. Filming on the project began in June in Mexico.