Loup Garoux: the QOTSA-inspired, Zomboat-soundtracking new rock supergroup share ‘Painter Of Trophies’

Formed of members of Gorillaz and The Feeling along with Ed Harcourt, Loup GarouX are a new supergroup and the sound of the theme of ITV2’s new horror-comedy Zomboat. Check out the video for new track ‘Painter Of Trophies’ first on NME below.

Past Mercury nominee, producer and Libertines collaborator Ed Harcourt is joined by Gorillaz and Senseless Things‘ drummer Cass Browne and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones to create “a visceral and vivid sonic landscape” inspired by the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age and the sound of desert stoner rock.

“The band rose out of the ashes of a late night revelation in the Wolf Cabin, my studio out in the sticks,” Harcourt told NME. “There were some embers of songs waiting to be rekindled but as soon as we started playing together, we created some kind of mad and beautiful storm. “

Harcourt added: “‘Painter of Trophies’ is not necessarily representative of the whole record per se, but a violent snapshot from a 12 chapter book that widely encompasses madness, heartbreak, beauty, devils, angels, death, destruction, and ultimately hope. By the end of the song, the protagonist has already left the crime scene and moved on. It’s purely a brief calling card, a front running warning of what’s to come.”

‘Painter of Trophies’ comes with a fittingly feral and chaotic video. The song will be available as a limited, hand-stamped 7 inch red vinyl with etching.

After producers of ITV2 horror-comedy Zomboat heard a rough leaked demo of another song ‘Sleep Forever’, the track was immediately chosen and rushed through to be released as the theme show for the series. Check it out below.

The band will release their first single proper ‘I Know The Truth About You’ on digitally and on 7inch on November 22. Their debut album is currently being mixed by Cenzo Townshend and will be released in 2020.

Loup GarouX will announce live dates in the coming months.