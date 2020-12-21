Katy Perry has shared a new video for ‘Not the End of the World’, starring Zooey Deschanel – watch below.

The pair are known as lookalikes, and, in the new video, not even aliens can tell the two apart.

The idea for the new video stems from Katy Perry’s plan to employ Deschanel as a body double for her while she was on maternity leave.

In the video, aliens abduct Deschanel, believing her to be Perry. Watch it below.

‘Not the End of the World’ is taken from Katy Perry’s latest album, ‘Smile’. Reviewing ‘Smile’ upon its release in August, NME wrote: “While Perry has returned to her tried-and-tested formula of vivid pop, there’s a missing ingredient.

“It’s frustrating, as this is the woman behind some of the most fun – and biggest-selling – songs of all time. But as much as you want ‘Smile’ to be a return to form, her fifth album’s songs fail to grip. All in all, ‘Smile’ lacks the fireworks of Perry’s record-breaking years.”

Since the release of ‘Smile’, Katy Perry has announced that she will not give evidence in a new trademark infringement lawsuit against her by Australian fashion designer Katie Jane Taylor, who trades under her maiden name, Katie Perry.

The singer has also revealed that she’s planning on releasing an access-all-areas documentary focusing on the “juicy” parts of her life, inspired by her former nemesis Taylor Swift, and her 2019 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

“At first there was a thought about putting something out, but as time goes on the story gets juicier,” Perry said. “I say that because I think that ‘Witness’ time of my life is just one chapter in a very large book that is yet to be finished.”