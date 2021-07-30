Zuzu announces debut album ‘Queensway Tunnel’ and shares new track ‘My Old Life’

Zuzu has confirmed the release of her debut album ‘Queensway Tunnel’ later this year, as well as sharing new track ‘My Old Life’.

The first record from the Liverpool artist is set to arrive on November 12, and comes after she joined the likes of Blossoms and The Lathums in playing one of England’s first gigs after lockdown earlier this year.

According to an official release, it sees her tackling issues of “change, addiction, sci-fi, escapism, identity, community, and the protection of mental health”.

You can check out the album track-list in full below.

1. ‘Timing’

2. ‘Lie To Myself’

3. ‘My Old Life’

4. ‘The Van Is Evil’

5. ‘Toaster’

6. ‘Bevy Head’

7. ‘Where’d You Go’

8. ‘Never Again’

9. ‘Endlessly Yours’

10. ‘Queensway Tunnel’

Zuzu’s latest track, meanwhile, sees her offering a dissection of the tumultuous events of the last 18 months.

“This last 18 months have brought about some of the biggest changes in my life. I’ve had to learn how to set boundaries,” said Zuzu of ‘My Old Life’.

“Learn how to walk away from people and how to let people walk away from me. This song is about a particular period I had to dig really deep to find enough self-worth to move on from an emotionally exhausting situation that – at the time – felt like the end of the world.

“It’s about pushing through those dark times and coming out stronger and wiser. Writing ‘My Old Life’ really helped me to shake off all of the toxic energy I was holding onto and truly let go.”

Last month also saw Zuzu share the album track ‘Timing’.