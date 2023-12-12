ZZ Top announce first UK and European tour dates in five years for 2024

ZZ Top will be touring the UK and Europe for the first time in five years in 2024.

The band will be performing in nine countries across the continent next summer, including festivals and indoor headline shows, starting in Sweden on June 28 before coming to Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France and the UK before signing off in Switzerland on July 16. The only UK date on the tour will be in London at the OVO Arena Wembley on July 11.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to check in with our European fans, so it goes without saying that we’re excited about coming back this summer,” said frontman Billy Gibbons in a press release. “We’re looking forward to a good time and that goes for both those in the audience and on stage.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (December 15) at 10am – you can buy yours here and see the full list of dates below.

ZZ Top’s 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

28 – Rattvik, Sweden, Dalhalla Festival

29 – Oslo, Norway, Tons Of Rock Festival

JULY

1 – Arhus, Denmark, Tivoli

2 – Halle, Germany, Peissnitzinsel

3 – Sperken, Austria, Castle Clam

5 – Bonn, Germany, Kuntstrasen

6 – Berlin, Germany, Zitadelle

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

9 – Paris, France, La Villette

11 – London, UK, OVO Arena Wembley

13 – Wolfsburg, Autostadt Festival

14 – Munich, Germany, Tollwood Festival

16 – Sion, Switzerland, Sion Festival

Meanwhile, Gibbons teamed up with Slash and Myles Kennedy for a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Simple Man’ with Warren Haynes’ band Gov’t Mule at Haynes’ 2023 Christmas Jam at the weekend. The cover featured vocals from Haynes and Kennedy, along with an extended guitar solo from Slash.

The concert marks the 32nd edition of Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam, and took place at the Exploreasheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. The charity event raised funds to benefit local non-profits, Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and BeLoved Asheville.

Besides Slash, Kennedy, Gibbons and Gov’t Mule, the event also featured Jason Bonham on drums, and acts including American Babies and Clutch.

Elsewhere in the concert, Billy Gibbons played a set of ZZ Top songs, including ‘Jesus Just Left Chicago’, ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ and ‘La Grange’.