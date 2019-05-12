Jack Black pays tribute to ‘Nacho Libre’ star and pro wrestler Silver King, who died during London bout

"Go with God, brother."

‘Nacho Libre’ star and pro wrestler Silver King has died after collapsing during a bout at London’s Roundhouse in Camden.

Silver King (real name Cesar Barron), who was a star in his native Mexico and also appeared as the villain Ramses in the 2005 movie Nacho Libre alongside actor Jack Black, was performing at the Roundhouse in Camden when he reportedly fell to the canvas. Some reports suggest he may have suffered a heart attack.

The wrestler was in the middle of a match at the Greatest Show of Lucha Libre event on Saturday (May 11) when the tragedy struck. Footage online shows the referee and several other men rushing to his aid after he collapsed.

The 51-year-old grew up in a Mexican wrestling family, his father was a popular Lucha Libre fighter. Aside from his role in Nacho Libre, Silver King would go on to find worldwide success, appearing in the USA’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1997 to 2000.

Tributes have begun to pour in, with Jack Black sharing a photograph of the wrestler on the set of Nacho Libre, accompanied with the caption: “César González…vaya con dios, hermano,” which translated reads: “Go with God, brother.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The WWE tweeted that they were “saddened to learn that Lucha Libre legend and former WCW star Silver King has passed away at age 51.”

Read more tributes below: