Netflix cancels ‘Grand Army’ after one season

Netflix has canceled teen drama Grand Army after a single season, it has been announced.

The news that the show has not been renewed has been obtained from the streaming platform by Variety.

Grand Army debuted on Netflix in October 2020. Based loosely on Katie Cappiello’s 2013 work Slut: The Play. It was created by Cappiello, and executive produced by Gone Girl producer Joshua Donen and Beau Willimon (House of Cards).

According to the series logline, the show “tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future”.

In September 2020, three writers quit the Netflix series due to “racist exploitation and abuse”.

Playwright and screenwriter Ming Peiffer made the allegations following the release of the show’s trailer on Twitter.

“Me and the [2 other] writers of colour who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse,” Peiffer began.

“The show runner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix hr on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes you read that correctly. Who wants to interview us?” Me and the 3 writers of color who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse. The show runner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix hr on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes you read that correctly. Who wants to interview us? https://t.co/tBEbk8JRqm — Ming Peiffer (@mingpdynasty) September 2, 2020 Advertisement

In its three-star review, NME labelled the show “a swollen showcase of trauma”.

“It’s wild and addictive, but its unrelenting plot lines pile up and the show breaks under the pressure of ambition,” it continued. “It darts from terrorism, sexual abuse, racism to homosexuality and back in an exhausting game of catch-up.”

Netflix also recently announced that it was letting go Jupiter’s Legacy after one season. The characters from the show, however, will return in a different format on the network for a live adaptation of Miller’s Supercook series.