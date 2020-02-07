Netflix finally gives users the option to turn off autoplay

Netflix has finally enabled users to disable automatic previews following outrage about the feature.

Users of the streaming giant will have noticed the change on Thursday after the platform announced the new direction on social media.

Viewers can now choose whether or not they want a preview to start playing when they hover over a specific program or film.

Advertisement

Until now, the previews always played and that option couldn’t be switched off.

The company tweeted: “Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

The statement was first tweeted from Netflix’s US account then retweeted from Netflix’s UK account, indicating that the change stands across the pond.

Netflix also shared a link to an explainer on how to switch off the feature.

Users can do so on their own profile and the change will be effective on all devices, without affecting the profiles of other users on the account.

Advertisement

To turn autoplay on or off:

1. Sign In to Netflix from a web browser.

2. Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

3. Select the profile you’d like to update.

4. Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.

There may be a slight delay before the setting takes effect but you can speed up the update by switching to another profile, then switching back in order to reload your profile with the new setting.

Following the announcement, some users rejoiced on social media, while others took the opportunity to demand more changes to the platform.

The automatic previews have been a topic of controversy for Netflix users, with many complaining that it was ruining their user experience.