Netflix unveils action-packed second trailer for new series, ‘White Lines’

Netflix has today unveiled a second, action-packed trailer for it’s upcoming new series, White Lines. You can watch it below.

The 10-part crime drama sees the body of a legendary DJ, Alex Collins (played by Tom Rhys Harries) discovered twenty years after he disappeared from the island of Ibiza after moving there from Manchester.

The series follows Collins’ sister Zoe (played by Laura Haddock) as she comes to the island to discover what’s happened to her brother via his old friends and colleagues.

Advertisement

In the latest trailer, more is teased about what happened to Axel following an infamous, hedonistic party. It also reveals more about Axel’s brother Zoe, who seems to uncover more secrets about her brother’s disappearance during a heated conversation with his old friends.

You can watch the trailer here:

Created by Álex Pina – who also created Netflix’s biggest global hit to date, Money Heist – the series also stars Daniel Mays, Cel Spellman, Angela Griffin, Laurence Fox and Nuno Lopes. It arrives on Netflix this Friday, May 15.

Speaking about the show to NME recently, Laura Haddock said: “It was a treat reading those scripts,” says Haddock, who is also the show’s main narrator. “I’d just finished watching Money Heist, and I just love how Pina’s brain works.

“His character crafting, his story arcs – they’re incredible. It’s mad, entertaining and super-high octane but it’s also rooted in emotional truth. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

Advertisement

The show’s eclectic soundtrack features classic songs from The Prodigy, Portishead, Primal Scream Happy Mondays, The Farm and The Charlatans as well as newer tracks from contemporary artists such as Mabel, M83 and Aitch.

Speaking to NME, Daniel Mays says he worked with fellow White Lines star and Radio 1 Cel Spellman worked on developing his DJ character, Marcus, in the show.

“It was amazing to learn more about that world from Cel,” Mays said. “I certainly appreciate that DJing is an art form now, a lot more than I did when we started this.”

White Lines is available to stream on Netflix from May 15