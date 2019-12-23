New Amy Winehouse exhibition to open in January 2020

A new exhibition focused on Amy Winehouse is set to open next month, it has been announced.

Beyond Black – The Style Of Amy Winehouse will be held at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles from January 17 to April 13, 2020, before visiting other museums in Chile, London, and Ireland. After its museum run, the items will be returned to the US and sold off at auction in November 2021.

According to Associated Press, the exhibition will feature previously unseen handwritten lyrics, journal entries, home videos, and outfits worn by Winehouse during her career, including the dress she wore for her final performance in Belgrade in 2011.

In a statement, Winehouse’s father Mitch said: “Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically — as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look — and musically.

“She liked to call me a ‘cab-driving Sinatra,’ and her mother’s side of the family were also musicians. Amy not only brought her gift of music to the world but also her fashion. We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity.”

Proceeds from the 2021 auction will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which supports young people struggling with drugs and alcohol. Martin Nolan of Julien’s Auctions, where the sale will take place, said: “Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history.

“We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artefacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments.”

Earlier this year, a proposed Amy Winehouse hologram tour was postponed after the company developing it said they had encountered some “unique challenges and sensitivities”.

“Developing our productions is a cross between a Broadway show and a concert spectacle which requires creative engineering and that type of creativity does not necessarily follow a schedule,” BASE Hologram chairman Brian Becker told Billboard at the time.