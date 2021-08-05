BLACKSTARKIDS, newly signed to Dirty Hit, have released their nostalgic new single ‘Juno’. You can take a listen to it below.

The track comes along with a video directed by the band, and is inspired by the members’ experiences growing up in the 2000s. It was directed by the trio themselves, with Manny of alt-rap collective AG Club serving as director of photography.

“JUNO is a really honest reflection of how we were feeling at the time of working on the album, which is why we wanted to lead with it,” said BLACKSTARKIDS of the new track. “In context of the album, it’s one of the more personal and reflective moments.”

The song is taken from their newly-announced debut album ‘Puppies Forever’, which is out on Dirty Hit later this year. A specific release date is yet to be confirmed.

It follows their ‘black coming-of-age trilogy’ of full length projects, 2019’s ‘Let’s Play Sports’, and 2020’s ‘Surf’, and ‘Whatever, Man’.

The band have also been announced as support for their Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee, on her US headline tour this winter.

The shows take place across November and December, and include a show in BLACKSTARKIDS’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri. You can find tickets and the full dates here.

BLACKSTARKIDS’ signing to Dirty Hit sees them join a roster that also includes The 1975, Wolf Alice, Rina Sawayama, Pale Waves and Marika Hackman.

Last summer the label set up an Australian branch, having also founded a US office for the British-born label.