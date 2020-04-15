News

New mental health app CLARITY launched to “unite and inspire” public through coronavirus pandemic

The app aims to "help and unite and inspire everyone through this time" through cultural highlights and advice

Will Richards
A new mental health app called CLARITY has launched amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The app, created by Second Screen and Pharma Technologies, aims to help the public take care of their mental health during the current pandemic.

As well as a Mood Tracker to be checked in with once per day, and a list of Covid-19 symptoms, the app is also set to feature cultural highlights to help raise people’s spirits during the crisis, coming from Gigwise, London on the Inside, Gaffer and Design My Night.

Also featured on the app are resources on how to stay mentally well during the coronavirus crisis, sourced from bodies including the NHS and mental health charity Mind.

Talking about the new app in a statement, Second Screen CEO Niall Green said: “At such an anxious and difficult time we wanted to make sure that the mental health of the country is compromised as little as possible.

“As an app provider we are uniquely positioned to keep everyone connected and the situation as clear as possible. The decision to build something specifically to help and unite and inspire everyone through this time was an easy one to make.”

Get more details on CLARITY here.

