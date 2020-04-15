A new mental health app called CLARITY has launched amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The app, created by Second Screen and Pharma Technologies, aims to help the public take care of their mental health during the current pandemic.

As well as a Mood Tracker to be checked in with once per day, and a list of Covid-19 symptoms, the app is also set to feature cultural highlights to help raise people’s spirits during the crisis, coming from Gigwise, London on the Inside, Gaffer and Design My Night.

Also featured on the app are resources on how to stay mentally well during the coronavirus crisis, sourced from bodies including the NHS and mental health charity Mind.