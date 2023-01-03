New night train from London to Berlin launching in May

British travellers will be able to head to to Berlin on an overnight train from London later this year.

As Mixmag reports, the new pan-European rail service is due to launch on May 25, 2023.

It’ll allow passengers to board a Eurostar at St Pancras Station on a Friday afternoon and arrive in Berlin the following morning. The train will be an ideal option for those wanting to enjoy the legendary nightlife the German capital has to offer.

Advertisement

Return trains to London will depart from Berlin late Sunday evenings, allowing customers to be be back in the UK by mid-morning on Monday.

Breakfast in bed is included in the service, which promises “luxurious [and] comfortable” options. Bicycles can be taken onboard too, as well as pets in private compartments.

Travellers will need to make one short change over in Brussels. The new Brussels to Berlin leg is set to run three times per week, with an aim to run on a daily basis from 2024. Additionally, there are plans for the route to extend beyond Berlin.

Tickets for the Brussels to Berlin journey are due to go on sale on February 20. They’ll be priced at €49 (£43.24) for a seat, €79 (£69.71) for a couchette, and €109 (£96.20) for a more comfortable sleeper compartment.

However, customers will be required to purchase a separate Eurostar ticket to get them from London to Brussels.

You can find more information about the new service here.