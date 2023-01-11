New Twitter redesign shows suggested tweets by default

Twitter’s new redesign has changed up the default feed that timeline users are faced with when they open the app, showing only suggested tweets.

Previously users could set the app so that a “latest” feed with tweets in chronological order was the default setting, but that feature is no longer available.

Now, every time the app is closed, the feed will revert to the algorithm-curated tweets, ready for when it is reopened. Users will then have to swipe to see the latest tweets from those they follow.

Advertisement

Tweets from the social media platform explained that those accessing Twitter on iOS would need to “swipe between tabs to see tweets recommended ‘For you’ or tweets from the accounts you’re ‘following’”.

The “For you” and “Following” tabs replace “Home” and “Latest” and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the ✨ icon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 11, 2023

It added: “The ‘For you’ and ‘following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the [sparkles] emoji.”

The Twitter algorithm will also show suggested tweets to users based on different “signals”, including profiles interacted with, followed topics, replies that contribute to conversations in “a meaningful way” and more.

Currently, Android and web users will still be able to set their feeds to “latest” tweets. No announcements have been made about whether the changes will be brought to those platforms in the future.

Users have expressed their disappointment with the changes. “My timeline is full of junk I don’t like or follow,” one wrote. “Thanks for this.”

My timeline is full of junk I don’t like or follow. Thanks for this 👍 — Brent Hood (@brenthoodmusic) January 11, 2023

Advertisement

“I only ever want to see latest tweets in chronological order!” another said. “The removal of this feature on Facebook was one of the reasons I left.”

I only ever want to see latest tweets in chronological order! The removal of this feature on Facebook was one of the reasons I left — RobMC🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@RobMC559) January 11, 2023

See more reactions below.

Why? Who asked for this?

I thought this was Twitter not TikTok — Kieran (@Genie_93) January 11, 2023

Can I just see tweets from the ppl I’m following plz we didn’t ask for none of this other crap, ads included. Thx — Heather 💋 (@Day_Zeee) January 11, 2023

This is great. Now switch the tabs so that “Following” is the default and then it’ll be perfect. — David Venter (@thedavidventer) January 11, 2023

Y'all literally apologized for this 10 months ago when everyone hated it the last time you tried to push it: https://t.co/WSxoZTcFV9 — Ian D (@dixonij) January 11, 2023

Earlier today (January 11), Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced that the platform will introduce 4,000-character tweets next month. Users can currently share posts with a maximum of 280 characters, doubled from the 140 limit that was in place until 2017.

Musk also revealed more features that will be rolled out soon, including “simple formatting features like bold, underline & font size later this quarter”. “The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website,” he explained. “Twitter will continue to recommend brevity in tweets.”

Since Musk took over in October, Twitter has undergone several changes, including a new view count feature, a revamped Twitter Blue subscription package, and an overhaul of the verified badge system for public figures, government accounts and companies.

The latter came after earlier plans for the verification system were scrapped due to a flood of impostor accounts appearing on the site. Under that iteration, Twitter Blue users could pay $7.99 (£6.61) monthly for a blue tick – meaning that their profiles were indistinguishable from existing legitimate pages.

Musk has also banned – and then unbanned – several journalists who wrote stories about him, stopped the platform’s COVID misinformation policy, and seen the use of antisemitic, homophobic, racist and transphobic language on the platform spike.

Straight after taking over the site, the CEO fired several top executives at Twitter and half of its workforce. The layoffs reportedly gutted teams that covered human rights, machine learning ethics, curation, communications, accessibility and moderation.