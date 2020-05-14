Woody Allen’s new film, A Rainy Day In New York, has topped global box office statistics as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which stars Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez, has amassed more than $340,000 in South Korea since its release on May 6.

This number puts the film in the top spot according to Box Office Mojo, but as cinemas around the rest of the world are closed through the coronavirus pandemic, the figures will be skewed. Its closest rivals are reported to be The Wretched, La Belle Epoque and Pixar’s latest film, Onward.

The film was shelved in many outlets following accusations of sexual assault against Allen. Later, Chalamet, Gomez, and Rebecca Hall all donated a portion of their salaries to charity.

The film has so far earned approximately $20.9m (£17.1m) after being released in other countries. It will be released in the UK on June 5.

Back in March, Allen found a new publisher for his memoir Apropos of Nothing after being initially dropped by original partners Hachette.

The memoir was originally dropped amid a backlash over accusations that Allen abused adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

“When actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position and dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135,” Allen wrote about Hachette’s decision to drop the memoir (via Associated Press and IndieWire).

In the book, Allen once again denies the sexual assault allegations against him and claims they were part of an “Ahab-like quest” of revenge by former partner Mia Farrow.

“I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish.”