Nick Cave & Warren Ellis have announced a special live audio Q&A on their recent album ‘Carnage’ to mark the record’s physical release.

The pair surprise-released the joint LP digitally back in February and will now bring it out on vinyl and CD globally on June 18.

Fans will get the chance to submit questions for a live Q&A about the album, which will be held on YouTube on the same day from 7pm BST.

To submit a question use #talkcarnage on social media, or comment on the official Nick Cave Instagram or Facebook posts by midnight BST, on June 5.

The pair recorded the album during lockdown and Cave described the record as “a brutal but very beautiful record embedded in a communal catastrophe”.

Cave said that his inspiration came from “reading, compulsively writing and just sitting on my balcony thinking about things”. With no initial intention of making an album, he said “the record just fell out of the sky. It was a gift.”

While not a full Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds record, the album is the latest from nearly 25 years of collaboration between the pair. Ellis has been a Bad Seeds member since 1997 and has been Cave’s songwriting partner for many years – including work as side-project Grinderman and many film, TV and theatre scores and soundtracks.

Reviewing ‘Carnage’, NME concluded: “‘Carnage’ is arguably Cave and Ellis’ best record since The Bad Seeds’ latter-day reinvention on 2013’s ‘Push The Sky Away’, or maybe even ‘Abattoir Blues’. It’s certainly two master craftsmen at the peak of their melodramatic powers.

“Cave told fans via The Red Hand Files that these songs were born from missing the sensation of ‘the complete surrender to the moment’ that comes from being on stage. They’ve certainly captured that abandon, along with all the heightened rushes of panic and mania that come with lockdown and recent world events, and those merciful moments of peace, serenity and hope for what’s to come. Cave and Ellis have taken a bold leap into the COVID era’s dark night of the soul, and found a truth that we all share.”

Meanwhile, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds added more dates to their 2022 European tour earlier today.