Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scotland’s first minister, it has been reported.

Per BBC News, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) is due to made the announcement at a news conference at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am GMT today (February 15).

A source close to Sturgeon previously told the BBC that she had “had enough”.

In a statement to the press, Sturgeon began by saying that being first minister of Scotland had been “the very best job in the world” and a “privilege”.

It is said that the leader’s departure will not be immediate, allowing time for a successor to be elected.

Sturgeon assumed office back in November 2014, taking over from Alex Salmond after the Scottish independence referendum. She is the country’s longest-serving first minister, and has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999.

Sturgeon became the deputy leader of the SNP in 2004.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…