Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister

A news conference has been scheduled for today (February 15)

By Tom Skinner
Nicola Sturgeon. CREDIT: Russell Cheyne - Pool/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as Scotland’s first minister, it has been reported.

Per BBC News, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) is due to made the announcement at a news conference at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am GMT today (February 15).

A source close to Sturgeon previously told the BBC that she had “had enough”.

In a statement to the press, Sturgeon began by saying that being first minister of Scotland had been “the very best job in the world” and a “privilege”.

It is said that the leader’s departure will not be immediate, allowing time for a successor to be elected.

Sturgeon assumed office back in November 2014, taking over from Alex Salmond after the Scottish independence referendum. She is the country’s longest-serving first minister, and has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999.

Sturgeon became the deputy leader of the SNP in 2004.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated…

